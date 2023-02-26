In a tragic accident, a speeding truck crushed two women to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district. The out-of-control vehicle further injured three others. The accident took place at around 9 pm on Saturday near Kurai on the Jabalpur-Nagpur highway, 35 km from the district headquarters, the report said. Police said that the truck killed a 70-year-old pedestrian woman and a 32-year-old woman riding a motorbike and injured the 72-year-old husband of the pedestrian woman. UP Hit-and-Drag Horror: Grandfather-Grandson Duo Killed After Their Scooty Hit and Dragged by Truck for 2 km in Mahoba, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Madhya Pradesh Road Accident:

Accident In Seoni : सिवनी में हाईवे पर बेकाबू ट्रक ने दंपती को कुचला, मौत, देखें वीडियो pic.twitter.com/e7rxB2AZsg — News24you (@news24you) February 26, 2023

