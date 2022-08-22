Shahjahanpur, Aug 22: A man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 30-year-old woman and holding her captive, police said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Sanjay Kumar told PTI the accused Imran, who lives in the city, used to work in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. He had an affair with a 30-year-old woman.

It is alleged that he established physical relations with her after obtaining her consent by giving a false promise of marriage, he said, adding that the accused then took the woman to Delhi where his friend raped her. Karnataka Sextortion Case: Female Stranger Goes Nude On Video Call and Demands Money, Youth Lodges FIR in Mysuru.

The woman has alleged that the accused kept her locked up in a place in Delhi. After managing to escape from there, she returned to her home in Chhattisgarh, where she lodged a complaint with the Bastar police station, Kumar said.

Following the complaint, Chhattisgarh Police contacted Shahjahanpur Police, after which a team was formed with the local police which arrested the accused on Sunday night.