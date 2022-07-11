Fatehpur, July 11: 'The more the merrier' - perhaps this would have been the thought when this autorickshaw driver in Bindki in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district was carrying passengers on his vehicle. When he was stopped for over speeding, the police were shocked to find 26 passengers tumbling out of the tiny three-wheeler.

The total count - inclding the driver - was 27. A video of the cops counting passengers one by one has now gone viral. Hyderabad Horror: One Killed As Over Speeding Luxury Car Rams Into Autorickshaw Near Inorbit Mall in Cyberabad, 3 Held (Watch Video).

Watch: Autorickshaw Carrying 26 Passengers

How much will @Copperfield be willing to pay for this autorickshaw for his next illusion?pic.twitter.com/A8hFRSmaeF — Rajesh Bijlani (@bijlanirajesh) July 11, 2022

The auto was first spotted near the Bindki Kotwali area of Fatehpur when the cops checked the speed gun. The over-speeding auto was chased down by police. When the officials began deboarding passengers, they were stunned to see 27 people, all cramped up, including the driver, coming out of the auto.

The auto has since been seized. The driver later told reporters that the family was on its way to a relative's house to celebrate Eid, and could not find another auto so he agreed to take them all.

