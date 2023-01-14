Mumbai, January 14: In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, an unidentified caller allegedly abused and threatened an associate professor of Allahabad University. The incident came to light after the associate professor of department of English approached the police and lodged a complaint against unidentified person for threatening her.

According to a report in the Times of India, the associate professor identified as Dr Pratima Chaitanya filed a complaint against an unidentified caller. In her complaint, Dr Pratima Chaitanya said that the caller used vulgar language, made derogatory remarks and even threatened her. Allahabad University To Remain Closed Tomorrow After Clash Between Students and Security Guards Reported on Campus.

The incident took place on January 11 when Dr Pratima Chaitanya received a call from an unidentified person. Dr Pratima Chaitanya said that the unidentified caller first asked her name and then started using vulgar language and making derogatory remarks.

Shockingly, the caller also threatened Dr Pratima Chaitanya of dire consequences when she raised objections to his questions. Acting on the professor's complaint, the Colonelganj police lodged an FIR under sections 504 and 507 against the unidentified caller. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Landlord Kills PhD Scholar, Chops His Body Into Four Pieces in Ghaziabad; Arrested.

In her complaint, the professor also said that she was living in trauma and was feeling insecure after the threatening call.

