The Registrar, University of Allahabad said that the Allahabad University will remain closed tomorrow, December 20. According to reports, Allahabad University will remain closed in wake of today's incident, wherein unknown elements broke open the locks of the university gates which resulted in violence between them and the guards. Uttar Pradesh Government Frames SOPs for Dignified Cremation, Bans Placing Bodies on Road.

Allahabad University To Remain Closed Tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh | Allahabad University will remain closed tomorrow, in wake of today's incident, wherein unknown elements broke open the locks of the university gates which resulted in violence between them and the guards: Registrar, University of Allahabad pic.twitter.com/KQlPnYzHU6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)