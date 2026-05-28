Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman, Her Lover Set Husband on Fire After Their Illicit Relationship Exposed in Siddharthnagar; Arrested

Police have arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly tying her husband to a cot and setting him on fire following a confrontation regarding their relationship. The incident occurred on May 21 in Rehra village, located in the Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The victim, 28-year-old Lalji Gautam, sustained severe burn injuries and remains in critical condition at a medical college in neighbouring Basti.

Confrontation Over Deception Leads to Attack in Uttar Pradesh

According to police investigators, Lalji Gautam and Pooja Gautam had been married for approximately eight years and have two children, aged seven and four. The investigation revealed that Pooja was involved in a relationship with a man identified as Firoz. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Dies by Suicide in Sultanpur After Daughter Elopes With Her Boyfriend for Second Time.

To avoid local suspicion, Firoz had reportedly been visiting the family's residence for nearly two years under the false pretense of being Pooja’s brother-in-law. The situation escalated on May 21 when Lalji Gautam discovered that Firoz was not related to his wife. Later that evening, while the victim was asleep, Pooja and Firoz allegedly tied him to a cot, doused him in a flammable liquid, and set him on fire. Family members inside the home rushed to the room upon hearing his screams and managed to extinguish the flames, but not before Gautam suffered extensive injuries.

Police Launch Investigation and Arrest Suspects

Following the incident, local authorities registered a formal case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The criminal complaint was filed by the victim's father, Ghammal Prasad. Circle Officer Brijesh Kumar Verma confirmed that a targeted search operation led to the apprehension of both suspects at a local bus terminal on Tuesday. "Both the accused were arrested from a local bus stop on Tuesday and later sent to judicial custody," Officer Verma stated. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Abducted, Tied to Tree After Rejecting Marriage Proposal in Hardoi.

Legal and Medical Proceedings in the Case

The two suspects remain in judicial custody as local prosecutors prepare the formal chargesheet. Investigators are currently gathering forensic evidence from the crime scene in Rehra village to support the ongoing prosecution. Meanwhile, medical professionals at the Basti medical college continue to monitor Lalji Gautam, whose condition has not stabilised due to the severity of the thermal trauma sustained in the attack.

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