Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Dies by Suicide in Sultanpur After Daughter Elopes With Her Boyfriend for Second Time

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district died by suicide after his daughter allegedly eloped with her boyfriend for the second time, according to police and family members. The incident has sparked local concern after the deceased man’s wife accused the young man of repeatedly pressuring and threatening the family, as reported by Dainik Jagran. According to the complaint filed by the victim’s wife, their daughter had allegedly left home with a young man from the same village on multiple occasions. The family claimed that despite earlier interventions and social efforts to resolve the matter, the situation continued to escalate.

The woman told police that the latest incident occurred shortly after a family mourning period had ended following the father’s death rituals. She alleged that the accused again took her daughter away, leaving the family distressed. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Lovers Die by Suicide by Hanging Themselves on Eve of Girl’s Marriage in Shahjahanpur.

Mother Claims Husband Was Under Mental Stress

In her statement, the deceased man’s wife said her husband had been deeply upset due to the recurring incidents and alleged threats linked to the matter. She claimed the emotional pressure eventually drove him to take the extreme step. Police have reportedly begun an investigation based on the complaint. Officials are examining the allegations made by the family and verifying the sequence of events surrounding the suicide. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teacher Dies by Suicide in Ballia Due to Financial Pressure for Sister’s Wedding.

Daughter Currently at One Stop Centre

Reports said the girl has been placed at a One Stop Centre, a government-supported facility that provides assistance and protection to women in distress. Authorities are expected to record her statement as part of the ongoing inquiry. Police have not yet released detailed findings regarding the suicide or the allegations against the accused. Officials said further legal action will depend on evidence gathered during the investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).