Uttar Pradesh: Woman Gym Trainer, Father Arrested in Shamli in Alleged Religious Conversion Case Through ‘Nikah Trap’

A woman gym trainer and her father have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district after police registered a case alleging the religious conversion of a 30-year-old businessman’s son through what investigators describe as a "Nikah trap." Authorities have booked multiple individuals in connection with the case, which has attracted significant attention in the region, as reported by TOI.

According to police, the case was registered following a complaint by the family of Ayush Malik, the son of a local businessman. The FIR names several accused, including gym trainer Chandni Qureshi and her father. Police said the two were arrested while investigations into the alleged conversion network are continuing. UP: Shamli Police Arrest 2 in Forced Religious Conversion Case, 16 Held in Multiple Offences.

Officials stated that a total of nine other individuals have also been booked in the case. The allegations include coercion, inducement, and religious conversion linked to a relationship that allegedly developed over several years.

The complainant, Ayush Malik's father, alleged that his son came into contact with Chandni Qureshi several years ago and subsequently converted to Islam before entering into a nikah. The family has claimed that the conversion was not voluntary and was part of a larger conspiracy involving multiple people.

Police sources cited in reports said investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the relationship, the conversion process, and the role of other accused named in the FIR. ‘Death Penalty for Religious Conversion’: Madhya Pradesh Govt Will Make Provision of Capital Punishment for Religious Conversion of Girls, Says CM Mohan Yadav.

Shamli police said the matter is being investigated under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and laws related to religious conversion. Officials have indicated that evidence is being collected and statements from those involved are being recorded.

According to Superintendent of Police N.P. Singh, investigators are examining allegations that the victim was emotionally manipulated and later subjected to pressure connected to religious conversion and financial exploitation.

The case emerged after local groups raised concerns over the alleged conversion, prompting demands for action. Reports indicate that community meetings and public discussions were held before the FIR was registered. Police have urged the public not to speculate while the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities have not yet announced any conclusions regarding the allegations, and the claims made by the complainant are currently under investigation. Further action will depend on the findings of the probe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).