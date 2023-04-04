Rishikesh, April 4: Uttarakhand finance minister Prem Chand Aggarwal on Tuesday said he welcomes the idea of the state government of developing the Rishikesh corridor on the lines of the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Lays Thrust on Developmental Projects in State.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday informed him that the state government is working on Haridwar's Har-ki-Pairi and building the Rishikesh corridor, on the lines of Kashi-Vishwanath and Ujjain Mahakal corridors, under its new tourism policy.

"The proposed Rishikesh corridor will add a new dimension to the popular pilgrimage destination from the religious tourism point of view," Aggarwal said.

The corridor will help decongest traffic from the town, make commuting easy for tourists besides creating more employment opportunities for locals, said Aggarwal, former speaker of the Uttarakhand Assembly. People of the town and pilgrimage priests are eagerly waiting for the proposed project to become a reality, he said and thanked both PM Modi and CM Dhami for it.