Karnataka Qualify For Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final; Devdutt Padikkal and Co Set Up Summit Clash With First-Time Finalist Jammu and Kashmir

Eight-time champions Karnataka have secured their place in the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 final following a commanding performance in the semi-finals. Led by captain Devdutt Padikkal, the powerhouse state side is set to face tournament surprise package Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), who have scripted history by reaching the summit clash for the first time in their 67-year history. The final is scheduled to begin on 24 February at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium in Hubballi. Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Team Qualifies for Historic First-Ever Ranji Trophy Final With Win Over Bengal in Semis.

Karnataka Qualify For Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final

Karnataka are through to the #RanjiTrophy Final 👏👏 They will take on J&K in the summit clash starting from 24th of February 🙌@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/ZGnEra1s8H — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 19, 2026

Devdutt Padikkal’s double-century anchors Karnataka

Karnataka’s passage to the final was marked by a clinical display of batting dominance against Uttarakhand. The highlight of the match was a career-best 232 from captain Devdutt Padikkal, whose 330-ball marathon effectively batted the opposition out of the contest.

Supported by a century from international star KL Rahul (141) and a resilient 135 from Smaran Ravichandran, Karnataka posted a gargantuan first-innings total of 736. The bowling unit, spearheaded by Prasidh Krishna and Vidweth Kaverappa, capitalised on the scoreboard pressure to dismantle the Uttarakhand line-up, ensuring a comfortable path to the final. Who Is Auqib Nabi? Know All About Jammu and Kashmir All-Rounder

The move to host the final in Hubballi rather than Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is currently undergoing civil works, is seen as part of a broader effort by the KSCA to promote the game in different regions of the state. With J&K riding a wave of momentum and Karnataka boasting an elite batting order, the five-day encounter is expected to be a sell-out.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).