The Delhi High Court on Thursday, February 19, 2026, affirmed that it will issue orders to safeguard the personality rights of popular singer Jubin Nautiyal. While the court moved to protect the artist’s likeness, voice, and name from unauthorized commercial exploitation, it sharply questioned why Nautiyal who is based in Uttarakhand chose to file the suit in the national capital rather than his home state. Singer Jubin Nautiyal Meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Delhi HC Questions Jurisdiction

The case, Jubin Nautiyal v. Jammable Limited & Ors., highlights a growing trend of celebrities seeking relief from the Delhi High Court’s specialised Intellectual Property division, often bypassing local jurisdictions. During the hearing, Justice Tushar Rao Gedela interrogated Nautiyal’s counsel on the choice of forum. The court noted that since the singer is a resident of Uttarakhand, the local high court there remains the primary jurisdiction for such disputes. “What is the reason for coming here? Court in Uttarakhand can’t call them [defendants] and pass directions?” Justice Gedela asked. In a pointed observation regarding the digital nature of the infringement, he added, “Are you saying Google is not available in Uttarakhand? You have to tell us this, no? Why Uttarakhand doesn’t have jurisdiction when you yourself are located there?” Jubin Nautiyal Birthday Special: Singer’s Mesmerizing Voice Melts Our Heart.

The court further dismissed the argument that because central ministries like the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) are headquartered in Delhi, the city should become the default venue for all nationwide digital infringement cases.

Jubin Nautiyal Alleges Unauthorised Use of Persona

Jubin Nautiyal, known for global hits like Raataan Lambiyan and Lut Gaye, alleged that multiple entities were exploiting his persona without permission. His plea claimed that unauthorised use of his name, voice and AI-generated likeness constituted an infringement of his personality and publicity rights. His counsel argued that Delhi was the appropriate forum not only because of the location of regulatory authorities but also because several alleged infringers operate from the capital. The legal team cited recent precedents where stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan obtained similar protections from the same court.

Interim Orders vs Legal Precedent

The High Court clarified that while it has granted several celebrities interim protection, these orders do not automatically establish a binding legal precedent for all future cases. “They are all Order 39, Rules 1 and 2 orders. Will that create a precedent?” Justice Gedela remarked, emphasizing that these are temporary measures intended to prevent immediate harm. Despite the jurisdictional skepticism, the judge concluded by stating, “Alright, we will pass orders,” ensuring that Nautiyal’s rights would be protected while the legalities of the forum are considered. Jubin Nautiyal Suffer Multiple Injuries After Falling Down Stairs; Singer Broke His Elbow and Cracked His Ribs.

AI Deepfakes Fuel Celebrity Personality Rights Battles

Personality rights have become a major legal battlefield in 2025 and 2026, driven largely by the rise of deepfakes and AI voice cloning. By securing these rights, public figures can legally prevent third parties from using their unique characteristics for commercial gain, such as AI-generated song covers or unauthorised brand endorsements.

