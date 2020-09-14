Jaipur, September 14: Member of Parliament (MP) from Nagaur Hanuman Beniwal on Monday shared his two COVID-19 test reports. Both reports showed different results. Hanuman Beniwal was tested positive in the report of the COVID-19 test which was conducted ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. However, he again underwent a coronavirus test at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur after he went back to his home state without attending the Parliament session.

In this test, his report was negative for COVID-19. Questioning the authenticity of COVID-19 testing, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convenor tweeted, “I got checked for COVID-19 on the Lok Sabha premises. It turned out to be positive. Then, I got coronavirus testing done in Jaipur-based SMS hospital, which came out to be negative. I am sharing both the reports. Which report shall be considered accurate?” Monsoon Session of Parliament: For the First Time, Lok Sabha Members Sit in Rajya Sabha Chamber As House Meets Amid COVID-19.

Tweet by Hanuman Beniwal:

The Nagur MP had first diagnosed with the deadly virus on July 26, after which he was admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Hospital in Jaipur for a month.Notably, Beniwal is among 25 MPs, who are tested positive for COVID-19, during the testing conducted ahead of the Parliament’s monsoon session. Out of the total MPs who are diagnosed with COVID-19, 17 are from Lok Sabha. The maximum among those found to have contracted the infection was from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Those strongly symptomatic would be shifted for medical care.

Among those Lok Sabha members found positive, 12 are from the BJP, two from the YRS Congress whose MPs represent seats from Andhra Pradesh, and one each from the Shiv Sena, DMK and RSP, reports said. The BJP MPs who have tested positive includes Delhi lawmakers Meenakshi Lekhi and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.

