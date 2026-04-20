A controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa after alleged obscene videos linked to local leader Vinod Mishra surfaced on social media, triggering widespread debate and political sparring. According to reports, the viral videos, reportedly shot in Rewa, show the leader in objectionable situations with a young woman. The videos, which have gone viral across platforms, have raised suspicions of a possible “honey trap” angle. In one video, the man is seen removing his clothes before appearing in s*xual acts with the woman.

Attempts to contact Mishra for clarification were unsuccessful. When approached, he reportedly declined to comment, saying he did not wish to speak on the matter. Ayaan Shaikh Viral Video: Locals Say Landlord Ignored Repeated Warnings About Suspicious Activity in Flat.

The controversy has quickly taken a political turn, with leaders from both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress trading allegations over his affiliation. BJP MLA Pradeep Patel claimed Mishra is linked to Congress, while Congress spokesperson Vinod Sharma alleged he is close to the BJP leader.

Meanwhile, Mauganj SP Dilip Soni stated that no formal complaint or report has been received so far. “If such a matter comes to our notice, appropriate action will be taken,” he said. Ayan Ahmed Viral Video: Police Probe Luxury Lifestyle and Income Source of Amravati S*x Scandal Accused.

Adding another twist, the woman seen in the video allegedly shared a related screenshot on her Instagram account with “funny background music,” further intensifying speculation. Additional posts from the same account, reportedly featuring personal vlog-style content, have fueled the honey trap theory.

As the videos continue to circulate online, no official confirmation of their authenticity has been made, and authorities are yet to initiate a formal investigation.

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TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Bhaskar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).