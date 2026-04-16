Residents of a building in Maharashtra’s Amravati district have alleged that repeated warnings about suspicious activity in a rented flat linked to a s*xual exploitation case were ignored by the landlord, according to local accounts shared with News18. The flat is reportedly connected to the ongoing investigation involving allegations of s*xual exploitation and recording of objectionable videos.

A visit to the site in Paratwada revealed that the third-floor flat on Kathora Road was allegedly used by the accused to bring women and record explicit content. Residents said the activity had been ongoing for months, despite multiple complaints to the property owner. Ayaan Shaikh Viral Video: Fake ‘Download Links’ Go Viral After Amravati S*x Scandal.

Residents Claim Repeated Complaints Were Ignored

Locals told reporters that they had repeatedly flagged unusual movement and disturbances at the flat, especially during late hours. One resident said people were frequently seen entering and exiting the premises at night, causing disruption in the building.

Residents also claimed that despite informing the landlord multiple times, no corrective action was taken. Some alleged they were told the flat could simply be rented to others if they had concerns. Several residents have now demanded that the landlord’s role be investigated as part of the broader probe. Amravati S*x Scandal: 47-Member SIT Formed To Probe Viral Videos; Four, Including Ayan Ahmed, Arrested.

The flat is linked to an ongoing case involving allegations of s*xual exploitation and the creation of obscene videos. Police have registered a case under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions under the POCSO Act and the Information Technology Act.

Authorities are investigating the accused for allegedly luring women, including minors, and recording explicit material inside the rented premises before circulating it online.

Police are continuing to examine the role of multiple individuals linked to the case, including possible negligence or awareness by property stakeholders. Officials have not yet commented on whether the landlord will be questioned. Residents, meanwhile, say the incident has raised concerns about rental verification and monitoring of tenant activities in residential buildings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18 ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).