Mumbai, September 6: A shocking murder incident has come to light from Mumbai where a man, a builder by profession, was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown men. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the builder from Virar was murdered on Monday morning around 3 am while he was on his way to the nearby temple. The deceased, identified as 31-year-old Nishant Kadam, was a resident of Phoolpada. At the time of the incident, he was on his way to the Shiv temple near the Papadkhind dam when he was attacked by several men.

Preliminary probe reveals that business rivalry could be the motive behind the murder. The assailants were hiding behind a tree and stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon several times, killing him on the spot. Soon after attacking the victim, the killers fled from the spot. Robbers in Mumbai Stab Cab Driver, Flee With Cash and Phone After Throwing Chilli Powder in His Eyes; Arrested.

The report states that the victim used to always visit the temple every Monday to offer prayers during this auspicious month of Shrawan. A few Shiv temples would open the gates in the early hours for Shrawan month till 7 am for devotees despite the ban.

The HT report adds that the assailants were hiding behind a tree and attached the man by stabbing him several times with a sharp-edged weapon. The builder was killed on the spot. The cops have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and are awaiting the post mortem report.

