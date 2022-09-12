New Delhi, Sep 12: A special court for Vyapam cases in Gwalior has sentenced to two persons, one candidate and his aide who appeared on behalf of him in the Samvida Shala Shikshak Patrata Pariksha 2011 for Category II, to four years' rigorous imprisonment.

The court awarded jail term to Jitendra Kumar Jatav (candidate) and Gulab Singh Patel (solver) besides slapping a fine of Rs 13,100 on each of them.

The CBI had registered the case on August 4, 2015 in compliance of the order of the Supreme Court. The FIR was registered against the accused and others at Dehat police station in Bhind on charges of impersonation. Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Challenging Constitutional Validity of CAA on October 31.

It was learnt during the investigation that a middleman approached a person to arrange a willing candidate whom he assured to get selected through impersonation in the Samvida Shala Shikshak eligibility examination for Category-II being conducted by Vyapam for Rs 1 Lakh. In lieu of this, the middleman promised to give Rs 10,000 per candidate as commission. Accordingly, Gulab Singh appeared for the test impersonating Jitendra Jatav.

The scpesial court found the accused guilty and sentenced them to four years' rigorous imprisonment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2022 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).