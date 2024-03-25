Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson currently leads the list of the top run scorers after match four of the Indian Premier League 2024. Samson played an innings of 82 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell stands in the second spot with 64 runs from one game whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Heinrich Klaasen is in the third place with 63 runs from one match. Punjab Kings all-rounder Sam Curran ranks in the fourth spot with 63 runs whereas Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Phil Salt is in the fifth place with 54 runs from one match. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill ended up winning the orange cap award and ended up being the top run scorer in the Indian Premier League 2024. Gill ended up scoring 890 runs from 16 games and smashed three centuries and four half-centuries. Gill will be in action against the Mumbai Indians and would look forward to conquering the top spot in Ahmedabad by playing a big innings. On the other hand, players such as RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and batsman Virat Kohli will be one of the key players who will be in the hunt to win the Orange cap this year.

IPL 2024 Orange Cap List

Pos. Player Name Team Runs HS 50 100 SR 1 Sanju Samson RR 82 82 1 0 157.69 2 Andre Russell KKR 64 64 1 0 256.00 3 Nicholas Pooran LSG 64 63 1 0 156/01 4 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 63 63 1 0 217.24 5 Sam Curran PBKS 63 54 1 0 134.04

(Updated after GT vs MI IPL 2024 Match)

(Important abbreviations: Pos: Position, HS: Highest Score, SR: Strike-Rate)

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar was the first Indian player to win the Orange Cap award whereas Delhi Capitals opener David Warner has won the Orange Cap most times. Virat Kohli holds the record for scoring the most runs in an IPL season which was 973 during the IPL 2016.

