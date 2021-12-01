New Delhi, December 1: Several areas in the country are likely to witness rainfall in the coming days. According to the IMD, northern states of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are very likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall during December 1 and December 2. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are likely to experience isolated thunderstorm, lightning on December 1 and 2 and Uttar Pradesh on December 2.

North Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan and Gujarat Region are very likely to receive scattered to widespread rain, thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning on December 1, as per release by the India Meteorological Department. Coastal Odisha and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over on December 4. Cyclonic Storm Jawad To Bring In More Rains on East Coast: IMD.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands are very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall during December 1 and 2. North Coastal Andhra Pradesh is very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 3 and 4, while coastal Odisha during December 3 and 5. Gangetic West Bengal is also likely to experience same weather conditions during December 4 and 5. La Nina Impacts Temperature, Precipitation but Not Climate Change, Says WMO.

The IMD has also issued a warning for the fishermen. Fishermen are advised not to venture into Andaman Sea on December 1 and 2, over southeast & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on December 2 and 3, over west-central & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and along & off north Andhra Pradesh - Odisha- West Bengal coasts during December 3 to 5, said the release by the Meteorological department.

