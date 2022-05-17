Srinagar, May 17: Weather remained partly cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours even as the MeT department forecast the same to continue on Tuesday.

"Partly cloudy weather with rain at isolated places is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar registered 12.5 degrees Celcius, Pahalgam 5.8 and Gulmarg 7.6 as the minimum temperature on Tuesday, while Drass in Ladakh clocked 2.6, Leh 4.6 and Kargil 6.2 degrees.

Meanwhile, Jammu recorded 24.1 degrees, Katra 22.6, Batote 17.3, Banihal 14 and Bhaderwah 11.7 as the minimum temperature.

