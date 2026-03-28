Mumbai, March 28: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is preparing to upgrade its MiG-29 fleet with the European-designed ASRAAM missile, a move expected to significantly enhance the aircraft’s short-range air-to-air combat capabilities. On March 25, the Ministry of Defence issued a request for proposals covering the integration, testing, launchers, associated equipment, and aircrew training for the MiG-29 UPG variant.

The integration of ASRAAM reflects the IAF’s ongoing effort to modernise legacy platforms, replace ageing Soviet-era systems, and maintain operational readiness along India’s western frontier. Officials say the upgrade aligns the MiG-29 with contemporary air combat requirements, particularly in high-speed dogfight scenarios.

What Are ASRAAM Missiles?

ASRAAM, or Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile, is a fourth-generation heat-seeking missile built by the multinational company MBDA. It is designed for close-in engagements, operates on a fire-and-forget principle, and autonomously guides itself to targets after launch.

The missile can reach speeds exceeding Mach 3 and engage fast-moving fighter aircraft at ranges greater than 25 kilometres, more than double the range of the R-73 missile it is replacing on the MiG-29. ASRAAM measures 2.9 metres in length, weighs 88 kilograms, and carries a high-explosive warhead, making it a precise and lethal short-range weapon.

Modernising the MiG-29 Fleet

India currently operates more than 55 MiG-29 aircraft, including eight twin-seat trainer versions. Introduced in 1987, the aircraft continues to form a key part of India’s air defence, particularly along the border with Pakistan.

Once ASRAAM is integrated, the MiG-29 UPG will retire the ageing R-73 missile, whose range of 10–15 kilometres limits operational effectiveness in modern combat scenarios. Defence officials plan to upgrade the missile system across the entire MiG-29 fleet to standardise short-range combat capabilities.

Domestic Production and Support

A 2021 agreement between MBDA and Bharat Dynamics Limited provides for local assembly and testing of ASRAAM missiles. A dedicated facility is under construction in Hyderabad to support domestic manufacturing and operational readiness.

Both China and Pakistan operate comparable short-range missiles. China’s PL-10 missile, deployed on fighters including the J-10C, J-16, and J-20, has a range of 20–30 kilometres and a top speed of Mach 4. Pakistan’s JF-17 Block III uses the export variant PL-10E.

Defence sources note that ASRAAM’s larger rocket motor provides a range and performance edge over these regional counterparts, enhancing India’s tactical air superiority.

The MiG-29 remains a multi-role platform capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. The aircraft recently saw action during Operation Sindoor and is actively deployed to maintain air superiority on India’s western frontier. On March 12, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh personally flew a MiG-29 to assess readiness, underscoring the platform’s continuing operational importance.

With ASRAAM, the MiG-29 UPG will gain a modern, high-performance short-range missile, strengthening India’s defensive and offensive aerial capabilities against potential threats from China and Pakistan.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).