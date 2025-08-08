New Delhi, August 08: A Gurugram resident recently exposed a rising scam targeting vehicle owners at petrol pump tyre shops. Pranay Kapoor shared his ordeal on Instagram, describing how a routine check for a flat tyre led to a loss of INR 8,000. After noticing a tyre warning light, he stopped at a nearby petrol pump where a staffer inspected the tyre and claimed it had four punctures. He was quoted INR 300 per puncture—INR 1,200 in total—for repairs using mushroom patches.

Sensing something was off, Kapoor went to a trusted tyre repair shop. There, a qualified technician confirmed that only one puncture was genuine. The others, he suggested, were likely made deliberately using a sharp, thorn-like tool often used in such scams. The tyre was damaged beyond repair and had to be replaced, costing Kapoor INR 8,000. He later urged people to be cautious and not fall prey to this trick. What Is WhatsApp Image Scam? How To Protect Yourself From Online Fraud That Made Jabalpur Man Lose INR 2 Lakh After Downloading Photo.

Man Falls Victim to Tyre Puncture Scam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranay Kapoor (@pranaykapooor)

What is Tyre Puncture Scam?

It’s a fraudulent practice where customers are falsely told their tyre has multiple punctures. The scam usually begins with a petrol pump worker pointing out low pressure or a flat tyre, and then directing the customer to an attached or nearby puncture shop. There, the repairman may secretly create additional holes while pretending to inspect the tyre, and then charge INR 100–300 per fake puncture. In some cases, victims are billed for up to 20 punctures. Double Scam in Bengaluru: Businessman Duped of INR 1.5 Crore While Investing in Solar Energy, Loses INR 12.5 Lakh Again To Fake Legal Firm in Karnataka; 1 Arrested.

Many online users reacted to Kapoor’s video, sharing similar stories and expressing shock at the commonality of the scam.

To avoid falling victim, vehicle owners are advised to get tyres checked only at trusted repair centres and remain present during inspections. Awareness is key—know the signs of tyre puncture scams and share the warning.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2025 08:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).