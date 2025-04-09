Mumbai, April 9: The WhatsApp image scam is a new form of cybercrime in which scammers send an image file via WhatsApp, often from an unknown number. When the recipient downloads or opens the image, it secretly installs malware on their device. This malware can access banking apps and passwords or even take control of the device, leading to major financial losses. Let's know more about this WhatsApp image scam.

Recently, in a shocking case from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a man lost nearly INR 2 lakh after downloading an image sent to him on WhatsApp by an unknown number. The incident has raised serious concerns about a new wave of cyber scams, where even a single image can lead to massive financial fraud. What is a Work-From-Home Scam? Know How to Spot and Avoid This Remote Job Fraud?

What Is WhatsApp Image Scam?

The WhatsApp Image Scam is a new form of cyber fraud where scammers send seemingly harmless images through WhatsApp or similar messaging apps. These images often contain hidden malicious links, using a technique called steganography, a method of concealing data within digital files. Once the victim downloads the image, their phone may crash or become vulnerable, allowing scammers to remotely access sensitive information like OTPs, bank details, or UPI credentials. In some cases, the scammers may even call the victim, pretending to ask about the photo, just to ensure the image is opened. This sophisticated scam bypasses traditional methods like phishing links or fake apps, making it much harder to detect and more dangerous. What Are QR Code Scams? How Can You Spot Fake QR Code and Be Safe From Scammers? How To Protect Yourself? To stay safe from WhatsApp image scams, be extremely cautious while interacting with unknown contacts. Never download images or files sent from unfamiliar numbers, as they may contain hidden malware. Always disable auto-download settings in WhatsApp to avoid accidentally saving harmful content. Keep your device updated with the latest security patches and install a trusted antivirus app to detect malicious activity. If you receive suspicious calls or messages asking you to open a photo or identify someone in an image, avoid engaging and block the sender immediately. Educating yourself and others about this new form of cyber fraud can also help reduce the risk of falling victim.

