Mumbai, March 23: IndiGo, India's largest airline by market share, announced on Monday the appointment of Aloke Singh as its new Chief Strategy Officer. Singh, the former Managing Director of Air India Express, joins the low-cost carrier during a critical leadership transition, following the sudden resignation of CEO Pieter Elbers less than two weeks ago.

Strategic Mandate and Transformation

In his new role, Singh is tasked with overseeing IndiGo's long-term strategic planning and spearheading enterprise-wide transformation initiatives. According to a company statement, his focus will include accelerating growth, enhancing operational efficiency, and strengthening the airline's competitive standing within a volatile global aviation market. IndiGo CEO Resigns: Pieter Elbers Steps Down Following Airline’s Worst Operational Crisis; Rahul Bhatia To Take Interim Charge.

Singh will collaborate with the current leadership team to prioritise organisational agility and customer experience. The airline emphasised that these efforts are designed to deliver "sustainable shareholder value" as the carrier navigates its next phase of expansion.

Reporting Structure and Leadership Transition at IndiGo

IndiGo's Managing Director, Rahul Bhatia, confirmed that Singh will initially report directly to him. This reporting line is a temporary measure while the airline conducts its search for a new Chief Executive. Once a successor to Pieter Elbers is appointed, Singh will transition to reporting to the new CEO.

"Aloke brings an exceptional blend of strategic vision and operational depth," Bhatia said. "His comprehensive understanding of the aviation ecosystem will be invaluable as we build a more agile, resilient, and future-ready organization," he added.

Who Is Aloke Singh?

Aloke Singh is a well-known figure in Indian aviation, bringing decades of experience from both low-cost and full-service models. Before joining IndiGo, he served as the Managing Director and CEO of Air India Express, where he played a pivotal role in the airline's integration and growth strategies. His professional background also includes senior leadership tenures at Air India and Oman Air. Analysts suggest that Singh’s expertise in navigating complex regulatory environments and operational scaling will be vital for IndiGo as it continues to expand its international footprint and wide-body aircraft ambitions. IndiGo London-Mumbai Flight Rescheduled for March 10 Following Middle East Conflict Disruptions; Delhi-Manchester Plane Returns Mid-Air.

The appointment is seen by market observers as a move to provide stability following the unexpected departure of Pieter Elbers. Under Elbers, IndiGo saw significant international growth and a historic order for 500 Airbus aircraft. Singh’s arrival signals that the airline intends to maintain its aggressive growth trajectory despite the vacancy at the very top of its executive branch.

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