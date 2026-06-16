Why Madras High Court Labelled Students 'Paper Tigers' in Fatal Rejection Murder Trial of Engineering Student

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the conviction and life sentence of a man who brutally murdered a female engineering student inside her college classroom. The incident occurred after the student refused to continue a relationship with him. A division bench comprising Justices N. Anand Venkatesh and K. K. Ramakrishnan formally dismissed the appeal filed by the convict, identified as Udayakumar. He had previously been found guilty by a trial court in Karur for the murder of Sonali, a third-year civil engineering student at Karur College of Engineering.

Judicial Concern Over Rejection-Induced Violence

In delivering the judgment, the High Court emphasised that the tragedy points toward a deeply unsettling societal shift in how rejection is handled by young men. “This is an unfortunate case where a girl student who used to have some proximity with the accused person chose to abstain herself for some reasons. The accused person was not able to digest this attitude of the deceased girl,” the Bench observed. The court further noted, "It has become a trend in the recent times where a boy, who gets rejected in a relationship, thinks that a girl is bound to continue with the relationship failing which he will be justified in even killing the girl.” Direct Evidence of S*xual Intercourse Not Needed To Prove Adultery, Says Madras High Court; Grants Divorce to Man.

Details of the Classroom Assault

The prosecution's case established that Sonali and Udayakumar had maintained a close acquaintance for a period. However, after Sonali chose to distance herself, Udayakumar grew increasingly agitated. On August 30, 2016, Udayakumar entered her classroom at Karur College of Engineering at approximately 10:30 AM. He launched an indiscriminate attack on Sonali's head using a wooden log. An assistant professor who attempted to step in to protect the student was also assaulted and injured.

Sonali sustained severe trauma and subsequently succumbed to her injuries at Apollo Hospital in Madurai. Following the initial trial, the Karur court convicted Udayakumar under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 302 for murder, sentencing him to life imprisonment.

Criticism of Police Investigation Lapses

During the appeal review, the High Court criticised the procedural lapses of the local police department. The Bench pointed out a blatant contradiction between witness accounts - who stated the weapon was dropped directly in the classroom - and the investigating officer's final report, which claimed the wooden log was later recovered from an outdoor bush. “As usual, the investigating officer, who probably does not even have the fundamental knowledge in conducting of investigation, mechanically comes up with the theory of recovery,” the Bench stated sharply. Despite the fabricated recovery narrative, the court held that the procedural lapse was not enough to dismantle the prosecution's entire case. The judges determined that the firsthand testimony of the injured assistant professor remained entirely credible and was strongly backed by separate medical evidence. Removing Thali Amounts to Mental Cruelty of the Highest Order, Says Madras High Court; Upholds Divorce Granted to Man.

Court Rebukes Bystander Students, Says Will Only Become Paper Tigers in Real Life

The division bench concluded the judgment by expressing severe disappointment toward the victim's classmates, many of whom turned hostile during the trial phase despite having witnessed the daylight attack. The court pointed out the hypocrisy of engaging in digital activism while failing to act in real life, stating, “There is no use in merely expressing dissent and expressing views in social media and it has to translate itself into action or else the students will only become paper tigers in real life.” The Bench noted with a "heavy heart" that by refusing to back the prosecution, the students ultimately failed in their civic duty to protect the truth and support their deceased classmate.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bar and Bench), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).