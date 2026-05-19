Direct Evidence of S*xual Intercourse Not Needed To Prove Adultery, Says Madras High Court; Grants Divorce to Man

The Madras High Court has ruled that direct evidence of s*xual intercourse is not an absolute requirement to prove adultery in matrimonial disputes. A Division Bench comprising Justice CV Karthikeyan and Justice K Rajasekar clarified that circumstantial factors, including close public proximity between parties and formal complaints lodged by an aggrieved spouse, can provide sufficient legal grounds to dissolve a marriage. The decision underscores the judiciary's recognition of the clandestine nature of marital infidelity and the impracticality of demanding eyewitness proof.

The Inherent Secrecy of Adulterous Acts

The High Court highlighted the systemic difficulties that petitioners face when attempting to gather direct photographic or testimonial evidence of physical intimacy. The Bench emphasised that the law must remain realistic rather than demanding impossible standards during trial proceedings. "It is also to be noted that adultery itself is an act of secrecy. It is extremely difficult to produce any direct evidence on the issue of adultery or s*xual intercourse," observed the Court. ‘Life Imprisonment Forces the Offender To Read Every Page’: Madras High Court Commutes Death Sentence of Man Who Raped and Impregnated Minor Daughter.

While the judges acknowledged that a decree of dissolution formally requires the legal establishment of an extra-marital relationship, they reiterated the necessity of relying on reasonable inference. "We are conscious that dissolution can be granted only when s*xual intercourse is proved. But, again, we have to reiterate that it would be extremely impossible to get direct evidence on s*xual intercourse," the High Court said.

Family Court Dismissal Overturned on Appeal

The ruling emerged from an appeal filed by a husband contesting a previous family court order. The lower court had refused to dissolve his marriage under Section 13(1)(i) of the Hindu Marriage Act, which permits divorce on the grounds of voluntary s*xual intercourse with any person other than one's spouse. The family court had dismissed the husband's petition on the basis that his evidence failed to conclusively prove a physical relationship. Challenging that interpretation, the husband presented a combination of circumstantial evidence to the High Court:

Public Association: Testimonies from multiple independent witnesses who observed the wife and the co-respondent in close proximity at locations including a local school and a hospital.

Testimonies from multiple independent witnesses who observed the wife and the co-respondent in close proximity at locations including a local school and a hospital. Photographic Proof: A photograph submitted by a witness showing the two individuals seated closely together.

A photograph submitted by a witness showing the two individuals seated closely together. Third-Party Corroboration: A formal police complaint lodged independently by the co-respondent's own wife, who alleged that her husband's relationship with the respondent had caused severe discord in her own marriage.

The High Court accepted the police complaint as critical corroborative material that supported the husband's primary allegations.

Service in the CRPF Deemed a Relevant Factor

In evaluating the probability of the relationship developing, the Bench also took into consideration the husband’s professional background. The appellant serves in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), an occupation requiring him to remain stationed away from the matrimonial home for extended periods, with leave permitted only a few times each year. The court noted that the husband's prolonged operational absences constituted a highly relevant environmental factor when assessing how the illicit relationship developed. Following an aggregate evaluation of the record, the Bench concluded that the surrounding circumstances heavily pointed toward the existence of the relationship. HC on Potency and Virginity Test: Stop Potency and Two-Finger Tests in Sex Offences, Madras High Court Tells Tamil Nadu Police.

“We hold on an overall analysis of the evidence and the circumstances… the possibility of development of illegal relationship by the first respondent (wife) with the second respondent (paramour) cannot be ruled out,” held the Court. Concluding that the family court had erred by demanding unrealistic proof, the High Court set aside the lower judgment and formally granted the divorce.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).