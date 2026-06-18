Will Mumbai Receive Monsoon Rains This Week? IMD Shares Latest Forecast

Mumbai and large parts of India’s western coast may have to wait longer for the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting no significant progress over the next five days. The delay comes as the country’s overall rainfall deficit has widened to 38% since the start of the monsoon season.

According to the IMD, only the eastern arm of the monsoon is expected to make gradual progress in the coming days, while the western branch is likely to remain stalled until at least June 22.

“The Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into some more parts of Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and some parts of Chhattisgarh over the next 4-5 days,” said the IMD in its national weather bulletin on Wednesday. Delhi Monsoon Forecast: IMD Says Monsoon Likely to Reach Delhi-NCR Between June 25-30; AQI Remains Poor Despite Rain Relief.

On June 17, the northern limit of the monsoon was passing through Harnai, Solapur, Hyderabad, Bhadrachalam, Koraput, Phulbani, Ranchi, Jamui and Muzaffarpur.

“The moisture content over the Arabian Sea is currently weak. We are expecting it to progress on the western side from June 23,” said IMD Director General M Mohapatra. Monsoon 2026: Where Are the Rains? Uneven Advance Leaves Mumbai, Gujarat Waiting.

Notably, the IMD had declared the onset of the monsoon over Maharashtra on June 8, but the state has received little rainfall since then. The delay has prompted the Maharashtra government to advise farmers to postpone sowing activities.

Data from the weather agency shows that India recorded 46.2 mm of rainfall between June 1 and June 17 against a long-period average (LPA) of 74.3 mm. Central India remains the worst-hit region, reporting a rainfall deficit of 62%.

“Currently, there is no weather system over the Bay of Bengal. There needs to be a low pressure area or a depression to give the monsoon a push in the eastern parts of the country. It is also needed to pull the monsoon across western coast from the Arabian Sea,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at private weather forecaster Skymet.

“A pressure area is likely to develop during the time in Central Bay of Bengal,” he said, adding that the monsoon may reach Mumbai only around June 25, nearly two weeks after its normal arrival date of June 11.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 07:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).