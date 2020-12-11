New Delhi, December 11: Dense fog is expected to engulf parts of North India and other surrounding areas over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Cold wave conditions continued to grip several regions in North India with a dip the mercury levels during the morning hours. The IMD said that the foggy conditions would prevail over the region till December 14, 2020. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that dense to very dense fog is expected over parts of Uttar Pradesh during December 12-14, over Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and Tripura on December 11. Over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttarakhand on December 13 and 14.

The IMD said that due to the Western Disturbance, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh and isolated rainfall/snowfall over Uttarakhand during December 11-12. Meanwhile, scattered rainfall also very likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab during same period. Winter 2020: Leh Freezes at Minus 11.9 Celsius, Gulmarg Shivers at Minus 5.2 Celsius.

"Due to high moisture feeding from Arabian Sea to northwest India at lower & mid tropospheric levels, isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad on December 11", the IMD said. It added that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail is very likely at isolated places over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on December 11, over Uttarakhand on December 12 and over Central Maharashtra December 11 and 12.

