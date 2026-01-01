New Delhi, January 1: A video circulating on social media has sparked widespread concern and debate after capturing a man sitting on the bonnet of a moving car to guide his friend through near-zero visibility conditions. The footage, filmed during a period of dense winter fog, shows the individual providing hand signals and verbal directions to the driver, who was reportedly unable to see the road ahead. While some viewers praised the duo’s resourcefulness, safety experts and authorities have flagged the act as an extremely dangerous violation of traffic laws.

High-Risk Navigation Amid Dense Fog

The incident occurred as thick seasonal fog blanketed several regions, reducing visibility to a few meters. In the viral clip, the passenger is seen perched on the hood of the vehicle, leaning forward to spot lane markings and potential obstacles that remained invisible from behind the steering wheel. The driver appears to be moving at a slow pace, following the instructions of the man on the exterior. However, the lack of safety equipment and the risk of the passenger falling under the wheels if the driver were to brake suddenly has drawn sharp criticism from online commentators and road safety advocates. Mumbai: Man Dragged for 6 Km on Speeding Car’s Bonnet on Western Express Highway in Vile Parle, Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Social Media Reaction and Safety Warnings

Since appearing on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, the video has garnered millions of views. Public reaction has been deeply divided. Some users viewed the act as a testament to "Desi Jugaad" (resourceful hacking), while a significant majority condemned the stunt as life-threatening.

Traffic experts have pointed out that such actions significantly increase the risk of fatal accidents. In conditions of zero visibility, the unpredictability of other vehicles and the potential for sudden stops make sitting on a car’s exterior a high-stakes gamble. Authorities often advise motorists to pull over to a safe location and wait for visibility to improve rather than attempting to navigate through such hazardous conditions. Uttar Pradesh: Massive Python Rescued From Car Bonnet in Prayagraj, Video Goes Viral.

Man Sits on Car's Bonnet to Guide Friend in Zero Visibility

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAVL DEED | INDIA 🇮🇳 (@davldeed)

Current Status of the Investigation

Local authorities have not yet specified the exact location of the incident, though the vehicle’s surroundings suggest a highway or arterial road prone to winter smog. Internet users continue to tag local traffic police departments, calling for an investigation into the vehicle's registration number to discourage similar "jugaad" methods that compromise public safety.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2026 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).