'Work From Home, Self-Quarantine for 14 Days': Government Issues Advisory for Incoming International Passengers Amid Coronavirus Scare in India

New Delhi, March 10: Amid Coronavirus concerns, the government has issued an advisory for all incoming international passengers with travel history to China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Italy, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany to undergo self-quarantine for 14 days from date of their arrival. The government has also asked their employers to facilitate work from home for such employees during the quarantine period. Coronavirus Outbreak: 58 Indians Brought Back From Iran Amid COVID-19 Epidemic.

The regular visas (including e-Visas) granted to foreign nationals who travelled to these countries on or after February 1, 2019, and not entered India also remains suspended. Ramdas Athawale Chants 'Go Corona, Go Corona' Against Coronavirus, Video Goes Viral.

"Visas of all foreigners already in India remain valid and they may contact nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office through e-FRRO module for extension/conversion etc of their visa or grant of any consular service, if they choose to do so," the advisory said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 50, said Special Secretary (Health) Sanjeeva Kumar on Tuesday. Out of 50 affected, 34 are Indians while 16 are Italian citizens. The places which reported nCoV positive cases include Kerala, Jaipur, Delhi, Agra, Jammu, Noida, Pune, Karnataka, Punjab and Telangana.