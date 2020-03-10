Ramdas Athawale Chants 'Go Corona, Go Corona' Against Coronavirus, Video Goes Viral

Ramdas Athawale (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 10: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has found a unique way to fight against coronavirus or COVID-19. At an event held on February 20, Ramdas Athawale chanted 'Go corona, go corona' along with others. The video of Athawale chanting 'Go corona, go corona' went viral on social media recently. The video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India during a prayer session to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China. Coronavirus Can be Cured by 'Cow Dung and Cow Urine': Assam BJP MLA Suman Haripriya's Bizarre Claim.

Along with Athawale, Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks also raised 'Go corona, go corona' chant. Coronavirus, which was first detected in China's Wuhan city in last December, has since spread to several countries, including India, and killed over 3,000 and shaved off several billion dollars from the world economy. In India, over 50 confirmed cases have been reported so far. Cow Inhales And Exhales Oxygen, Massage 'Gau Mata' to Get Rid of Breathing Problems: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Ramdas Athawale Chants 'Go Corona, Go Corona':

In Maharashtra, two people tested positive for coronavirus in Pune. These are the first two cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra. The two patients are being treated at Naidu hospital.