Lucknow, Aug 17: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has transferred 12 IPS officers in an apparent attempt to control the law and order situation in the state.

The transfers, late on Sunday night, include three district police chiefs along with nine others.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur, Sunil Gupta was shifted in the same capacity to the Training and Security wing at DGP headquarters in Lucknow, while SP GRP in Agra, Jogendra Kumar, has been made the new SSP Gorakhpur. Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government Transfers Seven IPS Officers.

The Gorakhpur SSP was removed, hours after a lawyer was shot dead in the city.

Similarly, SP Pratapgarh, Abhishek Singh was shifted in the same capacity to Baghpat, while SP Bijnor, Sanjeev Tyagi, is the new police chief of Pratapgarh.

Singh was shifted hours after a man and his son were killed in a clash in the district.

SP Azamgarh Triveni Singh has been transferred as SP cyber-crime in Lucknow while, SSP STF Sudhir Singh is the new police head of Azamgarh.

Others who were transferred included SP human rights Ganesh Saha, who was shifted as DCP in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Saha, who was posted as SP Banda in January this year, was removed on allegations of graft levelled by the then SSP Gautam Buddha Nagar Vaibhav Krishna.

DCP Gautam Buddha Nagar, Sankalp Sharma has been appointed the new SP of Badaun and SP Badaun Ashok Tripathi has been shifted in the same capacity to Human rights cell in DGP headquarters.

SP training and security, Manikya Chandra Saroj, is the new SP vigilance.

SP Mirzapur Dharamvir Singh has been transferred to Bijnor in the same capacity and SP Baghpat, Ajay Kumar Singh, will take over as SP Mirzapur.

