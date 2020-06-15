Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government Transfers Seven IPS Officers

News IANS| Jun 15, 2020 10:37 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government Transfers Seven IPS Officers
Yogi Adityanath | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, June 15: In a major reshuffle, the Yogi Adityanath government has transferred seven IPS officers in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night.

Six out of these officers, who were posted at the police headquarters in various posts, have been made Commander-in-Chief of the state's Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) at Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Prayagraj, Moradabad.

The list of IPS officers who were transferred includes Kuntal Kishore, Rajiv Naraian Mishra, N. Kolanchi, Ajay Shankar Rai, Atul Sharma, Pankaj Kumar, and Sabha Raj.

IPS Sabha Raj, who was previously posted as Commander of the 20th Battalion of PAC, Azamgarh, has been transferred to the DGP Headquarters, Lucknow.

Apart from this, the government has also transferred three Additional Superintendents of Police (ASP).

ASP Ashok Kumar Meena has been made the ASP Rural, Saharanpur, while, Uday Shankar Singh has been shifted as ASP Rural, Mathura and Dinesh Kumar Singh have been transferred to the post of ASP, Prayagraj.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

