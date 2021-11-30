Lucknow, November 30: In pursuance to the announcement of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the free distribution of smartphones and tablets will start from the second week of December.

A dedicated portal 'DG Shakti' has been created for this which will soon be launched by the Chief Minister. Through this portal, distribution of smartphones and tablets and content will be given to the students. Apart from this, information about smartphones and tablets will be given to the students from time to time on their mobile numbers and mail IDs.

As a relief to students, they are not required to register anywhere to get free smartphones and tablets. The entire system, from registration to smartphone and tablet delivery, is free. Yogi Adityanath Govt to Give Free Tablets, Smartphones to Youth in the Urban and Rural Areas in UP.

The data of the students is being given to the university by the colleges and the data feeding of the students is being done at university level itself. Till Monday, the data of about 27 lakh students has been uploaded on the portal. The process of data feeding of remaining other students is also being expedited.

Work Order Will Be Issued by First Week of December

The biggest ever tender to the tune of Rs 4700 crore has been floated by the government on the GeM portal for the purchase of smartphones and tablets. Many well-known companies have tendered for smartphones and tablets which are in the stage of finalisation. The companies like Vishtel (Iris), Samsung (Vision) and Acer (Celkon) for tablets, Lava, Samsung (Celcon) and Samsung (United) for smartphones have filed tenders. Omicron Scare: Yogi Adityanath Govt Urges Officials to Exercise Caution, Intensifies Screening at Airports.

Financial bids of eligible firms will be opened after technical scrutiny. It is expected that the work order will be issued by the first week of December. 2.5 lakh tablets and 5 lakh smartphones will have to be distributed in the first lot.

The companies selected in the tender will have to supply at least 2.5 lakh tablets in the first lot. The companies selected for the smartphone will have to supply at least five lakh smartphones in the first lot.