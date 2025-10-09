Mumbai, October 9: The Nobel Foundation will announce the winner of the much-awaited Nobel Peace Prize 2025 on October 10, sparking global curiosity over potential recipients. Among the names under speculation is US President Donald Trump, who has publicly touted his role in mediating ceasefires and peace agreements in conflicts across the Middle East, South Asia, and other regions. The prize, established by Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, honours individuals or organisations whose work has significantly advanced international peace and cooperation. Over 330 candidates, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations, were nominated for this year’s award.

The Nobel Peace Prize has historically recognised world leaders, humanitarians, and international organisations that have promoted diplomacy, reduced armed conflicts, and advanced global fraternity. The announcement comes amid ongoing global tensions, with conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, the Middle East, and South Asia, including the one between India and Pakistan, highlighting the importance of sustained peace efforts. With so much anticipation surrounding this year’s announcement, let’s know the selection process and if Donald Trump can win the Nobel Peace Prize 2025. Nobel Prize in Literature 2025: Hungarian Novelist Laszlo Krasznahorkai Awarded Nobel for Visionary Oeuvre Reflecting Apocalyptic Times.

What Is the Selection Process for Nobel Peace Prize?

The selection process for the Nobel Peace Prize is a rigorous and highly confidential procedure managed by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. It begins with nominations submitted by qualified individuals, including heads of state, members of national assemblies, university professors, previous laureates, and directors of peace research institutes. Nominations must be submitted by January 31 each year to be considered for that year’s prize. Once the deadline passes, the five-member Nobel Committee reviews all nominations and creates a shortlist of the most notable candidates.

The nominees on this shortlist are then examined in depth with assessments and reports prepared by the committee’s permanent advisers, including academics and experts in international law and peace studies. Additional information may also be requested from external experts if necessary. The committee then deliberates extensively, seeking consensus but ultimately deciding by majority vote if unanimity cannot be reached. The winner or winners are chosen based on their lasting contributions to peace, reduction of armed conflicts, and promotion of international fraternity. Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 Winners: John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis Win Nobel Prize for Discovery of Macroscopic Quantum Mechanical Tunnelling and Energy Quantisation in Electric Circuit.

The committee’s decision is final and cannot be appealed, and the names of nominees and nominators remain confidential for 50 years. The prize is formally awarded in Oslo, Norway, on December 10, and the laureates receive a gold medal, diploma, and monetary award. The Nobel Peace Prize focuses not just on high-profile actions but also on the durability and global impact of a candidate’s work toward fostering peace.

Can Donald Trump Win the Prestigious Award?

US President Donald Trump has positioned himself as a contender for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in mediating ceasefires and negotiating peace agreements in conflicts involving Israel and Hamas, India and Pakistan, and other regions, reported Al Jazeera. Trump has also unveiled a 20-point peace plan for the Middle East and received nominations from leaders such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government of Pakistan. While he claims to have ended several wars during his presidency, experts caution that the Nobel Committee evaluates nominees based on the durability and long-term impact of their contributions to global peace rather than short-term or politically motivated achievements.

However, winning the prize is far from guaranteed. The Norwegian Nobel Committee focuses on candidates whose work has significantly advanced international fraternity, diplomacy, and conflict resolution over time. Although Trump has received high-profile endorsements, a CBS News report indicates that some of his actions, such as military interventions and contested ceasefires, may complicate the committee’s assessment.

Past laureates, including Barack Obama, received the prize early in their terms based on vision and potential for promoting peace, highlighting that the committee weighs both results and broader influence. Therefore, while Trump is a notable nominee, the committee will likely scrutinise the sustained impact and credibility of his peace efforts before making a final decision.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CBS News and Al Jazeera), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

