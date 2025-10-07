The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to John Clarke, Michel H Devoret, and John M Martinis for their groundbreaking work on macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in electric circuits. The trio demonstrated that quantum tunnelling, previously observed only in tiny systems, could occur on a macroscopic scale using a superconducting electrical circuit. Their experiment involved a chip about a centimetre in size, where billions of Cooper pairs exhibited quantum behaviour, bridging the gap between microscopic and macroscopic quantum phenomena. This discovery not only deepens our understanding of quantum mechanics but also has significant implications for the development of quantum technologies. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences highlighted that their work opens new avenues for studying quantum effects in larger systems. Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025: Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi Receive Award for Discoveries in Peripheral Immune Tolerance.

