Panaji, May 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not just popular in India, but globally, he is more popular than US President Joe Biden, BJP national secretary C.T. Ravi said on Saturday.

Ravi, who is the Goa BJP inchrage, was speaking at a meeting of the BJP state executive in Panaji.

"Modi is popular not only in India, but the world praises him. Today's popular leader is not 'President of America', but our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is," Ravi said at the function. PM Narendra Modi Tries His Hands at Dhol During Visit to Denmark (Watch Video)

Addressing BJP's state executive committee meeting in Panaji, Ravi also said, in his (Modi's) recent visit to Europe, people were chanting 'Modi, Modi, Modi' along with 'Bharat mata ki Jai'.

"Even during his visit to Japan, he was leading from the front. Rest all were following him. He is a leader," Ravi further added.

