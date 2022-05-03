On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hands on a dhol during his visit to Copenhagen, Denmark. While addressing the Indian community settled in Denmark, PM Modi also said that inclusiveness and cultural diversity is the power of the Indian community, which makes us all feel alive every moment. Earlier, a video of PM Modi sharing a light moment with a child in Berlin had gone viral on social media.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hands on a dhol today in Copenhagen, Denmark. pic.twitter.com/G2H82YH7Px — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)