  • Festivals
    International Day of Yoga 2025 Theme Is ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’: Here’s a Look at Themes of Previous Years’ Yoga Day Celebrations International Day of Yoga 2025 Theme Is ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’: Here’s a Look at Themes of Previous Years’ Yoga Day Celebrations
  • Videos
    Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 Unveiled by Legends Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 Unveiled by Legends Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series
    • Close
    Search

    '5,000 Social Media Accounts from Islamic Countries Promoting Assam Congress', Alleges CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday alleged that over 5,000 social media accounts, mostly operated from Islamic countries, have become active in favour of the Assam Congress.

    Politics PTI| Jun 20, 2025 03:19 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    '5,000 Social Media Accounts from Islamic Countries Promoting Assam Congress', Alleges CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo Credits: ANI)

    Guwahati, June 20: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday alleged that over 5,000 social media accounts, mostly operated from Islamic countries, have become active in favour of the Assam Congress. Addressing a press conference, Sarma claimed that these accounts—originating from 47 countries, with the highest numbers from Bangladesh and Pakistan—have been focusing exclusively on the activities of a particular Assam Congress leader and the party's state unit pages over the past month. "It is surprising that they do not comment on or like posts by Rahul Gandhi or even the Indian National Congress. They are only focused on a particular leader and the Assam Congress," Sarma said.

    Besides Assam, they post Islamic fundamentalist content, including pro-Palestine, Iran and Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Prof Md Yunus. Though the CM did not name the leader, he appeared to be referring to Gaurav Gogoi, who was appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president in May last week. Sarma remarked, "We are not concerned with the change in the party's leadership in the state, but this development has taken place in the last month and there must be some link'. US Team to Cap ONGC Well in Assam's Sivasagar: CM Himanta.

    'For the first time, there is so much foreign involvement in Assam politics in the run-up to the 2026 assembly elections', he said. The CM said the central government has been apprised of the issue, calling it a matter of "national security". He said some of the 5,000 accounts have given Guwahati as the location, and 'We are not ruling out that some of the accounts may be from within the state."

    'The locations are disclosed in the accounts, and we conducted a forensic audit of those who had joined in the last month," Sarma said. It was found that 700 accounts are from Bangladesh, 350 from Pakistan, 246 from Saudi Arabia, 86 from Kuwait and 35 from Afghanistan, he added. 'Some accounts are private, and deeper investigations are required. It is a serious security concern that over 5,000 social media accounts were opened in a month, and they are commenting and liking posts related to Assam," he added.

    Besides, there is information that some people from outside have rented houses in two localities of Guwahati and have connected with YouTubers and social media influencers for this purpose, the CM claimed. "Surveillance is being kept on them. Fundamentalist elements have entered Assam and are active in the run-up to the elections,' he said. Sarma also alleged that they have also made inroads into some digital media organisations in the state. Assam Govt Reclaims 495 Acres of Wetland in Goalpara Eviction Drive: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

    He claimed that there are also plans to set up a call centre in Kolkata to carry out such activities. The Chief Minister said it is also possible that these account holders are connected through WhatsApp and other messaging apps as they belong to countries with different time zones and are alerted when any such fundamentalist content is posted. He claimed that Muslims from Assam, whether indigenous or migrants settled here, will not post such content.

    Sarma said in the next stage, they may take shadow Hindu names like 'many do to marry Hindu women'. He further said that Assam and the North East have always been on the international fundamentalist radar and severing the 'chicken neck' to make it a part of Bangladesh has been an 'unfinished agenda' for the hardcore. 'We are in a very critical situation and the entire matter is being looked into from the national security angle', Sarma added.

    Tags:
    Assam Assam Congress Bangladesh Himanta Biswa Sarma Islamic countries Pakistan social media accounts
    You might also like
    '5,000 Social Media Accounts from Islamic Countries Promoting Assam Congress', Alleges CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo Credits: ANI)

    Guwahati, June 20: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday alleged that over 5,000 social media accounts, mostly operated from Islamic countries, have become active in favour of the Assam Congress. Addressing a press conference, Sarma claimed that these accounts—originating from 47 countries, with the highest numbers from Bangladesh and Pakistan—have been focusing exclusively on the activities of a particular Assam Congress leader and the party's state unit pages over the past month. "It is surprising that they do not comment on or like posts by Rahul Gandhi or even the Indian National Congress. They are only focused on a particular leader and the Assam Congress," Sarma said.

    Besides Assam, they post Islamic fundamentalist content, including pro-Palestine, Iran and Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Prof Md Yunus. Though the CM did not name the leader, he appeared to be referring to Gaurav Gogoi, who was appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president in May last week. Sarma remarked, "We are not concerned with the change in the party's leadership in the state, but this development has taken place in the last month and there must be some link'. US Team to Cap ONGC Well in Assam's Sivasagar: CM Himanta.

    'For the first time, there is so much foreign involvement in Assam politics in the run-up to the 2026 assembly elections', he said. The CM said the central government has been apprised of the issue, calling it a matter of "national security". He said some of the 5,000 accounts have given Guwahati as the location, and 'We are not ruling out that some of the accounts may be from within the state."

    'The locations are disclosed in the accounts, and we conducted a forensic audit of those who had joined in the last month," Sarma said. It was found that 700 accounts are from Bangladesh, 350 from Pakistan, 246 from Saudi Arabia, 86 from Kuwait and 35 from Afghanistan, he added. 'Some accounts are private, and deeper investigations are required. It is a serious security concern that over 5,000 social media accounts were opened in a month, and they are commenting and liking posts related to Assam," he added.

    Besides, there is information that some people from outside have rented houses in two localities of Guwahati and have connected with YouTubers and social media influencers for this purpose, the CM claimed. "Surveillance is being kept on them. Fundamentalist elements have entered Assam and are active in the run-up to the elections,' he said. Sarma also alleged that they have also made inroads into some digital media organisations in the state. Assam Govt Reclaims 495 Acres of Wetland in Goalpara Eviction Drive: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

    He claimed that there are also plans to set up a call centre in Kolkata to carry out such activities. The Chief Minister said it is also possible that these account holders are connected through WhatsApp and other messaging apps as they belong to countries with different time zones and are alerted when any such fundamentalist content is posted. He claimed that Muslims from Assam, whether indigenous or migrants settled here, will not post such content.

    Sarma said in the next stage, they may take shadow Hindu names like 'many do to marry Hindu women'. He further said that Assam and the North East have always been on the international fundamentalist radar and severing the 'chicken neck' to make it a part of Bangladesh has been an 'unfinished agenda' for the hardcore. 'We are in a very critical situation and the entire matter is being looked into from the national security angle', Sarma added.

    Tags:
    Assam Assam Congress Bangladesh Himanta Biswa Sarma Islamic countries Pakistan social media accounts
    You might also like
    Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers
    Information

    Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers
    Pakistan Bomb Blast: 6 Carriages of Jaffar Express Train Derail After Being Hit by Bomb Planted Near Railway Track in Jacobabad District
    World

    Pakistan Bomb Blast: 6 Carriages of Jaffar Express Train Derail After Being Hit by Bomb Planted Near Railway Track in Jacobabad District
    PM Narendra Modi Dismisses ‘US Mediation’ Claim in 35-Minute Phone Call With Donald Trump, Says ‘India Will Never Accept Mediation, Operation Sindoor Paused at Request of Pakistan’
    News

    PM Narendra Modi Dismisses ‘US Mediation’ Claim in 35-Minute Phone Call With Donald Trump, Says ‘India Will Never Accept Mediation, Operation Sindoor Paused at Request of Pakistan’
    Pakistan Bomb Blast: 6 Carriages of Jaffar Express Train Derail After Being Hit by Bomb Planted Near Railway Track in Jacobabad District
    World

    Pakistan Bomb Blast: 6 Carriages of Jaffar Express Train Derail After Being Hit by Bomb Planted Near Railway Track in Jacobabad District
    PM Narendra Modi Dismisses ‘US Mediation’ Claim in 35-Minute Phone Call With Donald Trump, Says ‘India Will Never Accept Mediation, Operation Sindoor Paused at Request of Pakistan’
    News

    PM Narendra Modi Dismisses ‘US Mediation’ Claim in 35-Minute Phone Call With Donald Trump, Says ‘India Will Never Accept Mediation, Operation Sindoor Paused at Request of Pakistan’
    ‘India Never Accepted Mediation, Does Not Accept It, Will Never Accept It’: PM Narendra Modi to US President Donald Trump on India-Pakistan Issue
    News

    ‘India Never Accepted Mediation, Does Not Accept It, Will Never Accept It’: PM Narendra Modi to US President Donald Trump on India-Pakistan Issue

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ben duckett
    5000+K+ searches
    england
    500+K+ searches
    hotstar jio
    500+K+ searches
    jaiswal
    500+K+ searches
    இந்தியா - இங்கிலாந்து
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel