Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the state government has carried out a major eviction drive at Hasila Beel in Goalpara, reclaiming nearly 495 acres of encroached government-notified wetland.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said the operation, conducted on Wednesday, underscores the state's commitment to protecting natural ecosystems while ensuring fairness and adherence to the law.

Also Read | 'Metro... In Dino': Neena Gupta Surprised by Her Bigger-Than-Expected Role in Her Upcoming Film, Calls Director Anurag Basu an Instinctive Genius.

"The Government of Assam has completed yesterday a lawful eviction drive at Hasila Beel, Goalpara, recovering nearly 495 acres of government-notified wetland that had been encroached upon for years. The drive demonstrated our commitment to protect Assam's natural ecosystems while ensuring fairness and lawful action," the Assam CM said.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma on Wednesday presented appointment letters to 400 Medical and Health Officers at a programme held at GMCH auditorium in Guwahati.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

It may be noted that with these 400 appointments, the present government achieved a cumulative total of 1,20,359 government appointments provided to the youth of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that ever since this present dispensation has come to power, the government has been steadfast in addressing the demand-supply mismatch of doctors.

"It was the triggering factor for the government to increase the number of medical colleges across the state," he asserted.

He also said that the 13 medical colleges that are functional at present are producing around 1600 doctors annually. He further said that his government is working on a roadmap of setting up 29 medical colleges by 2030 in the state.

"These medical colleges will go a long way in addressing the demand-supply mismatch of doctors in the state, enabling the government to send more doctors to villages and remote areas, making health care facilities more accessible and accountable. The government has launched a transformative journey in the health sector. To fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a total of 4962 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been made functional for strengthening comprehensive primary health care in the State," Sarma added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)