Abhishek Banerjee To Appear Before ED Today for Questioning in West Bengal School Job Case

Kolkata, June 15: Trinamool Congress general secretary and the party’s Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in the multi-crore cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal. He will be at the ED's Salt Lake office on the northern outskirts of Kolkata later in the day for interrogation in connection with the central agency’s ongoing probe.

The ED officials served the notice for interrogation to Banerjee, the nephew of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on June 3, asking him to appear at the ED office by noon on June 15. Incidentally, Abhishek Banerjee’s name was in the charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a parallel probe in the school-job case. However, he was not named as an accused there. ‘TMC is a Single, Indivisisible Political Party’: Abhishek Banerjee Urges Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Reject Rebel Faction.

His name also appeared in the charge sheet filed by the ED in its investigation of the case. According to ED sources, Abhishek has been summoned again to the ED office to reach a logical conclusion in the investigation about his involvement.

His statement will be recorded. Abhishek’s interrogation at the ED’s office in the school job case is happening just a day after he faced a marathon questioning for eight and a half hours on Sunday by the sleuths of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police in relation to the ongoing probe in the signature mismatch case. Trinamool Split Final? Rebel MPs To Meet Speaker Om Birla on Monday, To Seek Recognition As ‘Real TMC’.

Again, on June 16, i.e., on Tuesday, he will have to appear at the CID’s headquarters at Bhabani Bhaban in South Kolkata for questioning in connection with an FIR registered against him where he had been accused of inciting violence and threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah before the recently concluded Assembly polls in the state. The CID officials served him a notice on the evening of June 12. Abhishek Banerjee had already said that he would fully cooperate with any investigative agency in any case, as he has been doing.

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