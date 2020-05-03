Amit Shah Lauds Media For 'Fair Journalism' on World Press Freedom Day 2020, Says Their Role Amid COVID-19 Unparalleled

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 3: Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the media for its "fair journalism" on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day 2020. In a statement issued on social media, Shah said the role played by journalists amid the coronavirus pandemic is unparalleled. He prayed for the good health of media personnel while crediting them for strengthening the democracy through effective discharge of their duty.

"On World Press Freedom Day, I salute all those media personnel who are working tirelessly to uphold the values of fair journalism and to further strengthen the 4th pillar of democracy. I also applaud our media’s unparalleled role during COVID-19 and pray for their good health," Shah said. Global Press Freedom Index 2020: India Drops 2 Places to Rank 142nd Out of 180 Countries.

Shah's praise for the press comes in the backdrop of a section of Indian Opposition accusing the country's media of leaning towards the ruling side. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had drawn criticism last year after he referred to a journalist taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pre-Lok Sabha election interview as "pliable".

Gandhi continued his tirade against the media despite the flak, and on to refer to them as "sold out" in November last year. After the then Jharkhand government slapped sedition charge against more than 10,000 tribals, he accused the media of deliberately not raising the issue as the state regime was led by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"That any Govt could slam the draconian ''sedition'' law on 10,000 Adivasis, fighting against state oppression, should have shocked the conscience of our nation & raised a media storm. But it hasn't. Our "sold out" media may have lost its voice; as citizens can we afford to? (sic)" Gandhi had tweeted.

The World Press Freedom Day is observed annually on May 3 to raise awareness around the role played by media. The day was dedicated to the journalists across the globe by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). On April 21, the World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders placed India on 142nd rank -- down by two places last year.