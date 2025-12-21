New Delhi, December 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Mahayuti alliance's sweeping performance in the Maharashtra local body elections, stressing that it reflects people's "trust" in the vision of people-centric development. In a post on X, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the people of the state for "blessing" the BJP and the alliance. "Maharashtra stands firmly with development! Grateful to the people of Maharashtra for blessing the BJP and Mahayuti in the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections. This reflects trust in our vision of people-centric development," he said in a post on X.

"We remain committed to working with renewed energy to fulfil the aspirations of every citizen across the state. I laud the BJP and Mahayuti Karyakartas for their hard work at the grassroots," PM Modi added. Vote counting for 286 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats began at 10 AM today. The elections were conducted in two phases, with some councils holding polls on December 2 and others on December 20.

Around 129 municipal council chairpersons have been elected from the BJP. Together, all three alliance parties (Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) account for 75% of the city council chairpersons. In terms of corporators, over 3300 candidates of the BJP have been elected, according to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis CM Fadnavis also congratulated his alliance partners, including Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and the BJP leaders for their hard work in delivering this performance.

"I congratulate our allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, whose parties have also performed very well. Our performance has matched that of the Assembly elections. I also congratulate Ravindra Chavan, under whose leadership these elections were successfully conducted. Former president Bawankule, cabinet colleagues, and party workers -- all have worked extremely hard," Fadnavis said. Union Minister Shah also thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and all the workers of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"Thanks to the people of the state for giving overwhelming support to the Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Parishad elections. This victory is the people's blessings on the vision of the welfare of every section under the central and state governments of the NDA led by Modi ji. On this victory, I extend my best wishes to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar, and all the workers of the NDA," Shah wrote on X.