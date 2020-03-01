Amit Shah Launches 'Aar Noi Anyai' Campaign to Counter Mamata Banerjee's 'Didi Ke Bolo' in West Bengal, Promises to Fulfill 'Sonar Bengal' Dream

Amit Shah (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, March 1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched an “Aar Noi Anyai” campaign in West Bengal to counter Mamata Banerjee’s “Didi Ke Bolo” and promised to fulfill "Sonar Bengal" dreams of the state. While attending a rally in Kolkata's Shaheed Minar Ground, Amit Shah said that villagers of the state had no answer when Mamata Banerjee approached them as part of her outreach campaign. He added that now whenever the West Bengal CM approach them, then they should say “Aar Noi Anyai” meaning they will not tolerate this injustice. 'Didi Ke Bolo' Campaign Launched by Mamata Banerjee to Counter BJP in West Bengal, CM Unveils Website didikebolo.com And Helpline Number.

The Union Home Minister asked the people of West Bengal to give five years to Narendra Modi government, and they would make it an atrocity free and prosperous state. He stated, “Give Modi government five years, and we will make the state 'Sonar Bangal'. Join the 'Aar Noi Anyai' campaign which we have launched today, and make this state, an atrocity free state.”

Amit Shah's Statement:

He also alleged that when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders came to attend election rallies, they were denied permission. The union home minister said, “When we came here for the election campaign, permissions were denied, stages were vandalized and false cases were filed. More than 40 BJP workers lost their lives, but even after all this, Mamata di could you stop us?” Make 'Didi Ke Bolo' a Success in Kolkata, Get Poll Nomination: TMC Top Brass Tells Party Councillors.

Shah is on a day-long visit to the West Bengal capital to “clear the confusion” surrounding the amended Citizenship Act. Banerjee is very vocal against the contentious act and registered her protest tine and again. The Union Home Minister inaugurate a new building of the National Security Guards (NSG) at Rajarhat. He is also visited the Kalighat temple.