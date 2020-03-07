Andhra Pradesh Local Body Polls 2020: MPTC, ZPTC and Municipal Elections Dates Announced, Check Schedule

Voting (Photo Credits: ANI)

Amaravati, March 7: Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission on Saturday, March 7, announced the schedule for the local body polls. Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, the State election commissioner, said that polls to the local bodies would be done in three phases and the results for every phase will be declared apart. As per the official notification, in the first phase, Mandal Parishad territorial constituencies and Zilla Parishad territorial constituencies elections will be held on March 21 and results would be announced on March 24.

In the second phase, municipal polls would be held on March 23 and results would be announced on March 27. The third and the final phase, elections to gram panchayats would take place on March 27 and March 29 and results would be declared on the same day. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party Forms Alliance with BJP Ahead of Local Body and Municipal Polls in Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 2,01,978 staff would be used for poll duties. Filing of nominations for the MPTC and ZPTC polls would be from March 9 to 11. "We are conducting the elections in accordance with the recent Ordinance promulgated amending the AP Panchayat Raj Act. This curtails the duration of poll process to just 13 days," the SED said.

Elections will be held for all the 660 Zilla Parishad territorial constituencies and 9,984 out of 10,047 Mandal Parishad territorial constituencies on March 21 and results will be declared on March 24.

In all 33,663 polling stations are being set up for MPTC and ZPTCs, of which 11,251 have been identified as hyper-sensitive, according to the State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar. A total of 2,01,978 staff would be used for poll duties.

