Baby Mufflerman Becomes Centre of Attraction at Arvind Kejriwal's Swearing-in Ceremony, Raghav Chaddha, Somnath Bharti And Others Pose With the Viral Star as More Kids Turn up Dressed as Delhi CM; See Pics

Baby Mufflerman (Photo Credits: AAP Twitter)

Delhi, February 17: The 'Little Mufflerman', the young boy who took social media by storm on the day of Delhi Assembly vote counting, was also the centre of attraction at Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of the national capital. The young boy was officially invited by AAP to take part in the oath-taking ceremony. He was the star as several politicians came and posed with Baby Muffler Man.

The young boy's dressed up as Chief Minister Kejriwal, with a cap bearing the party's symbol, a v-neck maroon sweater and of course a muffler wrapped around his head. The boy also wore spectacles similar to the AAP chief's and even sported a fake moustache as he pointed towards the sky. 'Mini Mufflerman' Wins Hearts on Twitter as AAP Records Landslide Win in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Check AAP tweet:

Politicians Posing With Little Mufflerman:

AAP MLAs & MPs lined up for selfies with 'Junior Kejriwal' aka 'Baby mufflerman' at @ArvindKejriwal's oath. This 30 second glimpse features @raghav_chadha, @attorneybharti & @BhagwantMann. Full 7 minute footage of what Kejriwal Jr did on my YouTube👉https://t.co/sgoJZSYODg pic.twitter.com/BUHbm7lXJE — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) February 16, 2020

Here's Raghav Chadha posing with Little Mufflerman:

MLA Somnath Bharti with Mini Mufflerman:

The young boy was officially invited by AAP to take part in the oath-taking ceremony. The 'Little Mufflerman' had taken Twitter by storm on counting day as the AAP emerged victorious in the Delhi Assembly elections. Looking at the popularity which the young boy got on social media. Other young boys were also present at the swearing-in-ceremony dressed as Mini Mufflerman.

Check the photo here:

The AAP sweeped the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, repeating its performance in last elections, winning 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly, in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP.