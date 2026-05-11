1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered a witty and pointed response to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during a high-profile event to inaugurate state development projects. After the Chief Minister requested expedited clearances for several major infrastructure initiatives, the Prime Minister assured federal support but invited the Congress leader to "join" his vision for development rather than looking back at previous administrative models.

The exchange began when Chief Minister Reddy, speaking first, invoked the "Gujarat Model" of development. He noted that PM Modi had achieved significant success in Gujarat when Dr. Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister. Reddy urged the Centre to show similar "large-heartedness" toward Telangana, proposing a "Special Single-Window Task Force" within the PMO to fast-track projects in India’s six largest metropolitan cities, including Hyderabad. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth INR 9,400 Crore in Telangana.

Specifically, the Chief Minister sought a dedicated two-hour meeting with the Prime Minister to clear pending approvals for the Musi River rejuvenation, the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail, and a proposed 12-lane Hyderabad–Machilipatnam express highway. Reddy emphasized that his appeal was aimed at making Telangana a $3 trillion economy by 2047 and carried no political undertones. Responding to the appeal during his address, Prime Minister Modi maintained a light yet firm tone. He referenced Reddy's comment about keeping politics out of development, agreeing that the progress of states is intrinsic to the progress of the nation. However, he offered a sharp mathematical rebuttal to the CM's request for "Manmohan Singh-era" support levels.

"I am ready to give you as much as the Centre gave Gujarat during the 10-year rule when Manmohan Singh was PM," Modi remarked. "But as per my understanding, the moment I do that, what you are receiving now may become half. You will not be able to reach where you want to reach. That is why it is better you join me." The Prime Minister’s comment was a reference to the increased tax devolution and central funding allocations that states have received under the current 14th and 15th Finance Commission recommendations compared to a decade ago. PM Narendra Modi Hails Role of Spirituality, Social Participation at Art of Living Event in Bengaluru.

PM Modi’s Witty Reply to Revanth Reddy Goes Viral During Event

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... I would like to tell Revanth Reddy that whatever the Government of India has given to Gujarat in 10 years of rule, I am ready to give to you, but based on my knowledge that as soon as I do that, what you are… https://t.co/t8yEOK08wx pic.twitter.com/hFkOVtyxjM — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

Despite the witty retort, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to the state’s growth. He stressed that a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047 is impossible without the active development of its states, regardless of which political parties are in power. He concluded by assuring the people of Telangana that the Union Government would continue to work at a rapid pace to realize the state's infrastructure and economic dreams.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).