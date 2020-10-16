New Delhi, October 16: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday dismissed allegations that his party was using pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to woo voters in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Speaking to news agency ANI, Chirag Paswan described himself as Hanuman and said PM Narendra Modi lives in his heart. "I don't need to use PM Modi's photos for campaigning," he said. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Prakash Javadekar Refutes Chirag Paswan's Claim of BJP Helping LJP in State, Calls LJP a 'Vote Cutter Party'.

Here it may be noted that Paswan's LJP, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, is contesting Bihar polls independently, while the BJP has formed an alliance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United). The BJP warned the LJP chief against using PM Modi's image in his election campaign. "I don't need to use PM Modi's photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I'll tear open my chest and show it," Paswan said in response. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Stage Set Up For Tej Pratap Yadav's Father-in-Law Chandrika Rai Collapses After Overcrowding (Watch Video).

PM Modi Lives in My Heart, I am His Hanuman: Chirag Paswan

#WATCH I don't need to use PM Modi's photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I'll tear open my chest and show it: LJP chief Chirag Paswan#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/KhVPG4w2J2 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

The 47-year-old leader said it is Nitish Kumar who needs to use PM Modi's pictures because he has been opposition the Prime Minister's policies. According to a news channel, Paswan, who is in mourning after his father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's death last week, added that Nitish Kumar had snubbed him and not expressed condolences to him even once.

