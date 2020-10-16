New Delhi, October 16: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday refuted the rumours of a BJP-LJP alliance in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2020. "Chirag Paswan has chosen a separate path in #Bihar, he is trying to mislead people by taking names of senior BJP leaders. We don't have any B or C team, " said Javadekar. Arwal Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

On October 4, Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party had decided not to contest the elections with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) citing ideological differences. Paswan said that he is confident that post-November 10, there will be a "BJP-LJP government in Bihar". There were rumours since then about a potential BJP-LJP alliance for the Bihar Election. Belaganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Read the tweet by ANI quoting Prakash Javadekar:

Chirag Paswan has chosen a separate path in #Bihar, he is trying to mislead people by taking names of senior BJP leaders. We don't have any B or C team. NDA will get three-fourth majority. Chirag's party will be left as a vote cutter party: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar pic.twitter.com/fI6ZuCKdRQ — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

Prakash Javadekar clarified that BJP does not plan to come in alliance or support LJP in Bihar Assembly Election. He added, "NDA will get three-fourth majority. Chirag's party will be left aside as a vote cutter party."

Bihar Assembly Election will be held in three phases between October 28 and November 7. The results will be out on November 10.

