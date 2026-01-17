Mumbai, January 17: Despite the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's overall success in the 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde's Shiv Sena faction has faced a significant reality check. In the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the much-talked-about "Shinde charisma" failed to make a mark, with the party securing only 29 seats out of the 90 it contested -- largely with the BJP's support.

The most glaring aspect of the results is the defeat of several high-profile candidates who are children or relatives of Deputy CM Shinde’s top ministers and leaders. BMC Election Results 2026: Full Ward-Wise List of Winners.

While Deputy CM Shinde bargained hard with the BJP to secure 90 seats based on the strength of former corporators who defected from the Thackeray camp, the strategy of fielding family members backfired. Key losers in the “dynasty” bracket include Samadhan Sarvankar, son of former MLA Sada Sarvankar; the daughter of MP Ravindra Waikar; the sister-in-law of former MP Rahul Shewale; and the children of MLAs Ashok Patil and Mangesh Kudalkar.

Except for Shiv Sena legislator Tukaram Kate, most senior leaders failed to get their family members elected. Local party workers have reportedly begun questioning why Deputy CM Shinde prioritised dynastic ties over merit and local standing. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Results: BJP Dominates BMC, Pune and Nagpur; Congress Resists Statewide Trend.

Political analysts and internal party sources have identified several critical factors behind this underperformance. The “Thackeray brand” impact was a key factor, as the core Marathi voter base in Mumbai appears to have stayed loyal to the Uddhav Thackeray brand, specifically rejecting those they perceive as “betrayers”.

While Deputy CM Shinde was busy managing seat-sharing disputes and campaigning in his strongholds of Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Ambernath, his presence in Mumbai was limited to just two rallies and three roadshows.

Party insiders admitted that due to poor strategic planning and lack of coordination, Deputy CM Shinde was unable to reach the constituencies of many candidates for campaigning. The flawed ticket distribution also hurt the party significantly.

Tickets were given to family members of senior leaders rather than hardworking, loyal grassroots workers. The Shinde faction struggled to effectively present its side to the public against the emotional and political narrative set by the Thackeray faction.

The underlying tension between the BJP and the Shinde faction over seat-sharing and future claims on constituencies further weakened the alliance’s synergy.

While Deputy CM Shinde has been vocal about installing a Mahayuti Mayor in Mumbai, the numbers suggest a need for deep introspection. Outside the Thane-Kalyan belt, his faction has failed to show a pan-Maharashtra appeal.

Experts warn that if Deputy CM Shinde does not recognise the ground reality and move beyond dynastic politics, it will become increasingly difficult for him to justify holding the “Bow and Arrow” symbol he wrested from the Thackerays. With threats looming from both the opposition and perceived “friendly” allies, the path to the 2029 Assembly elections looks challenging for Deputy CM Shinde.

