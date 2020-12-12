Guwahati, December 12: The results of elections to the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam will be announced today. The counting of votes will start at 8 am and the Bodoland elections results 2020 will be clear by afternoon. The BTC is currently ruled by the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF). Stay here for live updates on the Bodoland elections result. Arms and Ammunition Seized in Assam Ahead of BTC Polls.

Polling on 40 seats of the Bodoland Territorial Council was held in two phases. The first phase of balloting was held on December 7 in 21 seats in Udalguri and Baksa districts. The remaining 19 constituencies in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts went to polls in the second phase on December 10. Over 77.01 percent voters exercised their franchise in the first phase, while the second phase of polls saw 80 percent voter turnout.

A multi-cornered contest was witnessed in the BTC elections. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its coalition partner in Assam, BPF, did not contest polls in alliance. On the other hand, the Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) contested polls together. The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) were also in the fray. The BTC election was scheduled on April 4 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

